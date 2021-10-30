Bradford City v Forest Green Rovers: Lack of clean sheets not a major concern for Derek Adams

The Bantams have shut out their opponents just three times in 14 League Two outings this season and sit 11th, three points behind the play-off spots and four off automatic promotion.

City returned to winning ways last weekend as they defeated Swindon Town 3-1 and they are aiming to build on a first victory in four games against league leaders Forest Green Rovers at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Because of the manner we play in, we might not always get a clean sheet,” said Adams.

“As long as you get the wins and the goals, then sometimes in this modern day you don’t get the clean sheets because you play so expansively to get the wins.

“It’s not a concern if you win.”

Today’s visitors are the second highest scorers in League Two this season but Adams feels their style of play leaves gaps his side can exploit.

He added: “They play in a way that is expansive and they take huge risks. With that they do leave themselves open for the opposition to get at them.

MANAGER: Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

“We saw that last week with Salford, who had some really good opportunities in the game.”

Adams was pleased to see the goals shared around by his players at Swindon as top-scorer Andy Cook was not among those netting at the County Ground.

“Andy Cook should have 10 goals already this season, he has missed a load of opportunities,” said Adams.

“We were delighted that other players have scored goals to take the pressure off him. It’s important that as a team we are more clinical in front of goal.”