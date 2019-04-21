Bradford City v Gillingham: How contract issues could affect Gary Bowyer’s rebuilding plans

AS Bradford City know better than most, big crowds do not guarantee promotion from League Two.

If anything, posting the largest gates in the basement division – as the Bantams did for half-a-dozen consecutive seasons until finally escaping under Phil Parkinson in 2013 – can work against a club.

As City’s extended stay proved, a visiting side more used to playing in front of a few thousand supporters at their own ground can take one look at the steep stands of Valley Parade and be inspired to raise their game.

It is a problem manager Gary Bowyer, fresh from relegation being confirmed on Good Friday, is well aware of as attention turns to the attempts to bounce back at the first attempt.

Already, 13,500 fans have signed up for the 2019-20 campaign by snapping up season tickets to ensure Bradford will once again be the top dogs by some distance when it comes to attendances in the fourth tier.

“Those numbers should inspire the players,” the 47-year-old told The Yorkshire Post about a quite remarkable display of faith from supporters on the back of such a horrendous season. “The players have been reminded of that.

“The support we have received this season has been fantastic. Next season, already we have reached an incredible number. A credit to everyone involved, the club and the supporters.

“What we have to do now is make sure we find the players who can handle playing in that environment – and who want to play in that environment, and be inspired by playing in front of such passionate supporters.”

Here, of course, lies the big problem facing Bowyer this summer. As enticing as the prospect of playing in front of bumper gates can be to a prospective signing, the expectation that accompanies such numbers can crush a player.

City’s last stay in the basement division saw countless new arrivals fall into this trap. Players who had done well at their previous club suddenly found the Valley Parade spotlight too hot to bear.

Only once Parkinson arrived in 2011 did the strong characters required to handle being the big fish in a small pond start to emerge.

Gary Jones, Stephen Darby, Nahki Wells, Rory McArdle and Garry Thompson all relished the challenge of living up to those demands, as was underlined by a 2012-13 season that brought not only promotion but also an historic appearance in the League Cup final.

Bowyer’s planning for next term was well under way long before relegation was confirmed on the bus home from Coventry City last Friday, City having kicked off a couple of hours before everyone else in the third tier.

“Anyone who thinks we have all the deals lined up, ready to be announced at 8.30pm on May 4, then they clearly do not deal with agents much,” he said about those early talks with possible signings.

“But meetings have taken place and conversations are constantly taking place. Targets have been identified and contact made.

“In an ideal world, we get some announced as quickly as possible once the season is over. But, experience tells me it will not be like that.”

The much-needed overhaul of a squad that has palpably not had the stomach for the fight this term is complicated by how many players are contracted to the club for one and maybe even two more years.

No fewer than 16 of the current under-performing squad fall into this category, including top scorer Eoin Doyle, goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell – who lost his ever-present record on Friday – and captain Hope Akpan.

Several others, though, have not been near the starting XI in months, with Jake Reeves, Joe Riley and Tyrell Robinson all having deals that run until 2020. Shay McCartan and Jordan Gibson, out on loan this term, are also contracted to the club for next season.

Moving these on – and freeing up part of a wage bill that has topped £4m this season – will not be so easy.

Bowyer has to hope offers come in for those who are very much surplus to requirements, something that will allow him to pursue the targets he believes can help Bradford bounce back from relegation at the first attempt – something the club has never managed in its history.

He added: “To get where we want to get to will take more than one window, that is for sure. But this is an exciting time.

“I like this stage and the challenge of convincing people to come and play at our football club. So far, the conversations have been good but we need everything confirmed before we can cement those deals.”

Those bumper Valley Parade crowds that proved such an inspiration to visiting sides in the past at League Two level will, Bowyer believes, aid his recruitment.

“What it (season-ticket sales) has done already is provided an attraction to play for Bradford City,” he added. “We have been busy this week on the ’phone, looking to the future. A great selling point is that we have sold so many season tickets already. We must be the only club in the country to be able to do this so far.”

