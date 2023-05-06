All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
23 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
3 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
4 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
5 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
10 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Bradford City v Leyton Orient: Bantams could break attendance record set in Premier League against Liverpool

Bradford City may break a long-standing league attendance record when they host Leyton Orient.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 19:52 BST

The Bantams have already sold over 21,500 tickets for the final game of the regular League Two season, which is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 8). Mark Hughes’ men have missed out on automatic promotion but just a point against the O’s would secure a spot in the play-offs.

It has been over 20 years since the club welcomed 22,057 supporters through the turnstiles for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League in 2001. However, the club record for highest modern-day league attendance finally looks set to be broken with the club closing on the figure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bantams boast an average League Two attendance of 17,813 this season, according to Transfermarkt. Stockport County are the club that come closest to matching that figure but still fall way short with an average attendance of 8,941.

Most Popular
The Bantams have already sold over 21,500 tickets for the final game of the regular League Two season. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe Bantams have already sold over 21,500 tickets for the final game of the regular League Two season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The Bantams have already sold over 21,500 tickets for the final game of the regular League Two season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Although just a point would book a play-off place for the Bantams, defeat would give Mansfield Town the opportunity to leapfrog them and finish in seventh. A win for the Stags against lowly Colchester United would put them level with Bradford on 75 points if Mark Hughes’ men lost, meaning goal difference would be the determining factor.

However, Bradford will be hoping they can be roared over the finishing line by a bumper crowd at the University of Bradford Stadium. Speaking ahead of the clash with Leyton Orient, Bradford’s Alex Gilliead said: “It will be a full house and we have got to show ourselves and puff our chests out and show what we are made of and be in a position to win."

Related topics:Leyton OrientPremier LeagueLiverpoolLeague TwoMansfield Town