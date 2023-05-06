The Bantams have already sold over 21,500 tickets for the final game of the regular League Two season, which is scheduled to take place on Monday (May 8). Mark Hughes’ men have missed out on automatic promotion but just a point against the O’s would secure a spot in the play-offs.

It has been over 20 years since the club welcomed 22,057 supporters through the turnstiles for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League in 2001. However, the club record for highest modern-day league attendance finally looks set to be broken.

The Bantams boast an average League Two attendance of 17,813 this season, according to Transfermarkt. Stockport County are the club that come closest to matching that figure but still fall way short with an average attendance of 8,941.

Although just a point would book a play-off place, defeat would give Mansfield Town the opportunity to leapfrog them and finish in seventh. A win for the Stags against lowly Colchester United would put them level with Bradford on 75 points if Mark Hughes’ men lost, meaning goal difference would be the determining factor.