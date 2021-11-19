Bradford City v Northampton Town: Abo Eisa’s League Two debut still on hold

The summer signing is keen to make up for lost time after missing much of the opening third of the season through injury.

But despite his availability again, City chief Derek Adams will resist the urge to throw him in from the off this afternoon.

The former Scunthorpe United winger was an unused substitute at Port Vale last weekend and featured in the extra half-hour in Tuesday’s FA Cup loss at Exeter City – the result of which was subsequently annulled.

Abo Eisa, pictured playing for Scunthorpe United, is still waiting for his Bradford City EFL debut (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

City return to league business today, although they will be without Lee Angol through suspension. His dismissal at St James Park will still stand.

Eisa – yet to make his league bow with his only previous appearance prior to midweek coming in the Carabao Cup in August – represents another offensive option at the disposal of Adams.

But he is looking at the bigger picture, with City facing a busy run of games in the coming weeks.

Adams said: “Abo has not played a league minute for us this season. He has been involved in the League Cup and FA Cup, but he has not seen himself come on in the league campaign.

Derek Adams, Bradford City manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The thing for us is to get him some league minutes. He is an important player because he can score goals and create chances for others. We saw that in pre-season and are delighted to have him back in the squad.

“It is important he does get ‘bled’ back into the squad. He did that the other night and got thirty minutes and that was good for him.