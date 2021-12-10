One good thing was that City, after their stalemate with Colchester, quickly return to action on home soil today as they seek their first home league win since October 2 and aim to show a ruthless side to go along with the positive elements of their U’s display particularly in the first half.

The Bantams players are certainly not feeling sorry for themselves.

Midfield man Sutton said: “With the game coming on Saturday, it has got to happen and with it coming as quick as that, it has got to be the perfect time to do it.

Levi Sutton: Says Bradford City players will not feel sorry for themselves. Picture: Getty Images

“We feel their (fans) frustration, but they could see that we were really trying and we are just not getting the rub of the green at the moment and it is not falling for us.

“If you get your head down, there’s only one way it’s going to turn out if we feel sorry for ourselves. You’re not going to get the results you want. We will go into training with our heads up and hopefully, it’ll turn around soon.”

City face visitors likely to be lifted by their first sight of Valley Parade today as they survey the surroundings of what is viewed by most observers as a stadium fit for a Championship side.

Sutton added: “The majority of the teams come here and say the same and they are doing well in the league.

“We saw that with Harrogate last year. They had the momentum when they came into the league and did well to a certain point.