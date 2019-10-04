Bradford City v Swindon Town – Time referees played their cards right, says Gary Bowyer

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer lamented the standard of refereeing in League Two as he prepared his side to tackle Swindon Town without suspended captain James Vaughan.

The experienced centre-forward will be forced to sit out the game at Valley Parade, having accumulated five bookings already this term, though his manager feels that some of the yellow cards that he has received were dished out unjustly.

“He’s certainly been unlucky, for sure. There’s two I can think of straight away, they’re not bookings,” said Bowyer.

“I think that some of the bookings we’ve had throughout the course of this season, not just James’s, leave you baffled.

“The powers that be sit there and you’re not allowed to appeal bookings, but it must get to a point where you’re allowed to because the decision-making process of the referees hasn’t been good enough, in my opinion.

“We’ve seen that. The number of people who have been sent off in our games already, it’s just crazy.”

Centre-back Ben Richards-Everton is another Bantams player who will miss the visit of the Robins through suspension as he serves the second of a three-match ban, and midfielder Matty Palmer will not feature due to an injury sustained in last weekend’s draw at Scunthorpe.

Bowyer has plenty of options in the centre of the park as far as replacing Palmer is concerned, while either Shay McCartan or Aramide Oteh will take Vaughan’s place up top.

“Shay scored in the game we had behind closed-doors (on Tuesday) , so that will do his confidence the world of good,” added Bowyer.

“Remi, we’ve seen the impact that he’s had off the bench already. He’s a goal-scorer, he’s a natural in that sense so he’s someone that comes into contention.”