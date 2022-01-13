Bradford City wait on fitness of top-scorer Andy Cook for Salford City clash as new signing Jamie Walker in line for debut

The 28-year-old has not played since helping Hearts to a 2-1 win over Ross County on Boxing Day, as the Scottish Premiership took an early winter break.

The extended break is not expected to have an impact on him making his debut as the Bantams return to Valley Parade for the first time since December 11.

Elsewhere in the squad, Bradford manager Derek Adams admits it is “highly unlikely” top scorer Andy Cook will be able to start the game. The forward has yet to train this week after being subbed off with a dead leg during last week’s defeat to Carlisle United.

INJURY WORRY: For Bradford City and Andy Cook. Picture: Getty Images.

The Bantams’ other new January arrival Dion Pereira is still unwell and may miss out while a couple of other players will be absent.

"He should be fine. He played on Boxing Day, he will be fine to come into the squad," said Adams of Walker.

"Dion is still unwell, we will judge that before Saturday's game.

"Abo Eisa is out as is Oscar Threlkeld, he damaged his knee ligaments last week.

On Cook's fitness, he added: "We still have to assess him, I think it will be highly unlikely that he will start the game."

Niall Canavan is back in contention after returning to training: "He comes back into the reckoning, he has trained the full week."

Adams believes that Cook's arrival will help the Bantams' forward line to start firing more regularly, as he hopes the competition for places will see his players raise their game.

Bradford beat off interest from other clubs to land Walker's services, with the Scot out of contract at his parent club this summer.

Adams added: "It really gives us competition for places. We have got five to six players now who can play in the positions across the front.