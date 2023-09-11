Bradford City Women sack manager Nick Buxton to 'move in a different direction'

The former Doncaster Rovers Belles manager only took over at the Horsfall Community Stadium club in July.

The Bantams won their opening league game against Wakefield, but were beaten 5-0 at Alnwick Town at the weekend. Chairman Qasim Akhtar said the decision was not about results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite a good result last weekend and irrespective of yesterday’s final result, we felt we needed to change the direction of the first team, and have taken the decision to part company with Nick," he said.

PARTED COMPANY: Nick Buxton has left Bradford City Women just two games into the new league season

“Sadly, sometimes things do not work out the way we want them to. We have a responsibility to this football club to ensure we do what is best for it, and moving in a different direction is the way forward for us.”

The club were relegated to the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division – the fifth tier of English women’s football in the summer.