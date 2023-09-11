Bradford City Women sack manager Nick Buxton to 'move in a different direction'
The former Doncaster Rovers Belles manager only took over at the Horsfall Community Stadium club in July.
The Bantams won their opening league game against Wakefield, but were beaten 5-0 at Alnwick Town at the weekend. Chairman Qasim Akhtar said the decision was not about results.
“Despite a good result last weekend and irrespective of yesterday’s final result, we felt we needed to change the direction of the first team, and have taken the decision to part company with Nick," he said.
“Sadly, sometimes things do not work out the way we want them to. We have a responsibility to this football club to ensure we do what is best for it, and moving in a different direction is the way forward for us.”
The club were relegated to the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division – the fifth tier of English women’s football in the summer.
Assistant manager Daniel Solts and first-team coach Gareth Davis will take interim charge, with further details of the manager’s role to be announced in due course.