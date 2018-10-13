Accrington Stanley 3 Bradford City 1: City's troubled season continues

Have your say

BRADFORD City slipped to yet another defeat as Accrington Stanley proved too good this afternoon.

Billy Kee put the hosts ahead with a 39th minute penalty and in-form Offrande Zanzala extended their lead with a superb solo effort early in the second period.

Bradford did manage a response via Eoin Doyle in the 62nd minute.

However, any hopes of a comeback were soon ended when, just four minutes later, Sean McConville added a third for Accrington who now move up into the League 1 play-off spots.

David Hopkin's City side have now lost 10 of their 14 League One games and remain in the relegation places.