AFC Wimbledon 2 Bradford City 1: We didn’t have any luck, rues McCall

Stuart McCall saw his in-form Bradford City fall to a surprise loss at AFC Wimbledon in League One.

The Bantams lost ground on the league’s pace-setters after goals from Cody McDonald (7) and former Sheffield United striker Lyle Taylor earned the hosts all three points.

City had equalised, earlier, through a Paul Taylor goal, but they were eventually undone by Lyle Taylor’s winner.

McCall said: “It very disappointing that we were nowhere near our very best in the first period.

“We improved a lot after the break, but you cannot expect to give the goals away that we did and still win the match.

“Having said that, we certainly didn’t have any luck either.

“We’ve hit the crossbar in the first period, hit the inside the post through (Nicky) Lawsy in the second period, and then hit the post in the last seconds.”