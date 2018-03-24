All is not lost, claims Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson was not expecting to still be searching for his first win as manager of Bradford City 41 days into the job.

This, though, is the scenario facing the 48-year-old former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss ahead of trying to break his duck at the fifth attempt, at home to Gillingham.

“I am not happy that I’ve not won in four games,” he said. “I want to do something to rectify that. I have come here with the intentions of finishing in the play-offs. We can still achieve that although we are making hard work of it.

“We all have to work harder to make sure we get to where we want. If we fall short it can’t be through the lack of trying on anyone’s part. We have to remain confident and believe that we can do it.

“It only takes one result to change the season around. We have seen teams go on big runs when they have got a result and carried it on.”

Grayson’s frustration at still awaiting that first win is only added to by the last three outings for City having failed to yield a goal.

“I have not got the results and my record at this level of football is not working so far,” he added. “I am in at 7.30am every day and leaving late at night because I am giving my all to make sure we are successful.

“It hasn’t worked so far, but we are very positive it will do in the longer term.

“The pressure has probably been there for the club all season. When you lose a play-off final people expect you to maybe go one stage better. But it is not that easy.

“You have got a different type of division, different budgets, different type of opposition. It has not happened since the turn of the year for the club, but that is history. You have to move forward. There is still a lot to play for this season.”