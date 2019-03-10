Belief is the key for new Bradford City chief Gary Bowyer

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer believes his new charges have the “belief” required to prevail in a relegation battle.

The Bantams will host leaders Luton Town tomorrow night buoyed by just their second victory in 10 League One outings.

With a potentially huge trip to Oxford United also in store on Saturday, this could be a pivotal week for the West Riding club.

“This is definitely a big week,” said Bowyer, fresh from winning his home bow after succeeding David Hopkin. “This win obviously gives everyone a massive boost of confidence.

“Not just myself and the players but the supporters as well. I have said all along that belief is massive. The minute we walked in, these players said they had got the belief – and I certainly have, otherwise I would not be here.”

Bowyer’s tactics and personnel changes proved the key as Jacob Butterfield, pushed forward in place of Jack Payne after the Huddersfield Town loanee dropped to the bench, inspired City to a much-needed three points.

“We have got a squad and said to everyone we will be making decisions,” said the new manager when asked about Payne, an unused substitute, not being involved for the first time this season.

“It is nothing personal and will change from game to game. Personnel who we think can do a job.

“Jermaine Anderson came in and gave something different in terms of the energy and size that he had. The way he went about it to last the full 90 minutes was terrific.”

City’s victory was made all the more impressive by Bowyer being forced into a first-half reshuffle after both full-backs were forced to limp out of the action.

Kelvin Mellor (calf) is likely to be out for “a couple of weeks” but Callum Woods (hamstring) should be okay.