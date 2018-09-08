Blackpool 3 Bradford City 2 - Agony at the seaside for David Hopkin’s Bantams

A DISASTROUS finale saw Bradford City pluck defeat from the jaws of victory as the David Hopkin era started off with another crushing Bloomfield Road loss for the Bantams.

The game turned on its head in the final six minutes as City, leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Eoin Doyle (penalty) and Jack Payne imploded.

New Bradford head coach David Hopkin took charge off his first match away at Bloomfield Road.

First, the Seasiders were handed a lifeline from the spot after Richard O’Donnell brought down Armand Gnaduillet and Jay Spearing fired home.

Two minutes from time, Pool were awarded a second penalty after Ryan McGowan was penalised for bringing down Curtis Tilt and Spearing fired home the rebound after O’Donnell guessed right to block his effort.

There was still one further development in a crazy second half when O’Donnell spilled a cross and Tilt fired home the loose ball.

It was some turnaround for Tilt, whose foul on Kelvin Mellor presented City with a 59th-minute opener from 12 yards, with Doyle sending Mark Howard the wrong way.

Soon after, Payne drilled home into the bottom corner and City were looking good for the points, until the dramatic late turnaround.