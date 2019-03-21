Bowyer stays positive despite Scannell setback at Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer still believes Sean Scannell will return to boost the club’s survival chances despite suffering a “little bit of a setback” in his rehab this week.

The wideman has not played since the first week of October due to a stress fracture in his back.

Bradford City's Sean Scannell.

Scannell did return to training last week and stepped things up again on Monday but he will not now be involved against Blackpool at Valley Parade on Saturday.

“Sean Scannell had a little bit of a setback this week,” said Bowyer earlier today at the club’s training ground.

“Hopefully, he can join back in on Friday. That is the thing with him. We have to be careful. We must make sure we do not rush him too far and too fast, and then he can’t have any involvement.

“We keep monitoring him on that one. He was very good in training on Monday, the quality he showed. The experience he has got from playing at a higher level, you get excited.

“But then on Tuesday, he reported feeling sore in a different area - which was good, in that sense, as it is nothing to do with the injury he suffered.

“Just a case of coming back and getting used to the demands and intensity in training. He will not be involved this weekend.

“Hopefully, reintroduce him on Friday and then get a good, solid week out of him next week. We have to make sure when he does come back into the fold, it is through until the end of the season.”

Callum Woods and Kelvin Mellor remain out this weekend, while Jake Reeves - whose last appearance in City colours came almost 14 months ago - has been back jogging on the training field.