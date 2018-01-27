Bradford City 0 AFC Wimbledon 4: Troubles mount for McCall at Valley Parade

Have your say

Bradford City slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Valley Parade in League One as Stuart McCall was sent to the stands.

The Bantams manager saw Jimmy Abdou put the visitors in front on 14 minutes. and take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Dominic Poleon had a goal disallowed early in the second half, and Wimbledon rubbed salt into the wound soon after.

Andy Barcham added a second goal for the visitors on 59 minutes.

And six minutes later, Cody McDonald rattled in a third goal, firing beyond Rouven Sattelmaier.

With 10 minutes remaining, the visitors added a fourth, McDonald once again on target.

Bradford: Sattelmaier, Guy, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Chicksen, Reeves, Veincelot, Law, Taylor, Wyke, Poleon. Subs: Lund, Warnock, Dieng, McCarten, Brunker, Raeder, Gibson.