Have your say

Bradford City play host to Fleetwood Town in League One looking to climb out of the relegation zone.

Kelvin Mellor is not ready to return from a nine-game injury absence but he is expected to be available for the visit of Plymouth a week today.

Sean Scannell remains a few weeks away but Jacob Butterfield made his home debut.

But it was Fleetwood who opened the scoring on nine minutes, Madden on target.