Bradford City 0 Fleetwood Town 1: Madden piles pressure on Bantams

Have your say

Fleetwood increased Bradford's relegation worries with a win at Valley Parade.

Joey Barton's side took the lead after nine minutes from their first attack of the game.

James Wallace delivered a low cross from the right which Bradford defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival could not cut out, allowing Paddy Madden to finish at the far post - his 13th goal of the season.

The visitors went close to adding another as Ched Evans picked out Ashley Hunter for a volley over the bar.

Fleetwood were a threat on the break and Madden headed straight at Bradford keeper Richard O'Donnell from a Lewie Coyle cross.

On-loan Derby midfielder Jacob Butterfield went close to an equaliser on the hour with a flashing drive just over.

David Ball threatened against his former club but Fleetwood captain Ashley Eastham blocked his close-range shot.

George Miller fired over as Bradford increased the pressure and Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns, making his 100th league appearance for the club, saved from Knight-Percival's header.