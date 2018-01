Have your say

Charlie Wyke was missing for Bradford City as they entertained Northampton Town in League One.

The Bantams' top scorer was missing with a back problem.

And City fell behind on 43 minutes, John-Joe O'Toole heading home.

Chris Long doubled Northampton's advantage on 62 minutes.

Bradford: Raeder, Hanson, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson, Gilliead, Vincelot (c), Dieng, Law, Taylor, McCartan