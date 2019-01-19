Bradford City 0 Southend United 4: Bantams second best at Valley Parade

A CHASTENING afternoon for Bradford City in their quest to get out of trouble in League One.

The Bantams were second best all over the pitch as Southend United debutant Stephen Humphrys netted twice to condemn David Hopkin';s men to a first home defeat since November 3.

Sam Mantom and Simon Cox also got on the scoresheet against a City side who rarely threatened Chris Powell’s men on a bitterly cold afternoon at Valley Parade.

The Shrimps took just 72 seconds to open the scoring, a half-volley from Simon Cox after the Bantams had been opened up down the left doing the trick.

Chris Powell’s visitors doubled their advantage on 27 minutes with another finish of the highest standard.

This time, Sam Mantom was the man who beat Richard O’Donnell in the home goal with a stunning 25 yard drive.

The City goalkeeper also kept out searing drives from Timothee Dieng and Stephen Humphrys.

Southend’s new signing from Fulham, however, would not be denied and he made it 3-0 ten minutes into the second half by getting the better of Anthony O’Connor and then beating O’Donnell.

It came less than a minute after a fine reflex save from Nathan Bishop had denied George Miller at the other end.

Humphrys added a fourth 17 minutes from time with another lovely finish, a curled effort from 20 yards after the home defence inexplicably backed off from the debutant.

