Bradford City slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland at Valley Parade in League One.

Josh Maja put the visitors in front on 19 minutes.

O'Connor equalised for the Bantams on 52 minutes, but two minutes later Jack Baldwin nudged Sunderland back in front.

Both sides finished with 10 men, Max Power red carded for the Black Cats, while City's Sean Scannell also got his marching orders late on.