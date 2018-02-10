Bradford City 2 Bury 2: Ten-man Bantams denied by late equaliser

Have your say

Bradford City started life after Stuart McCall with a frustrating draw against League One strugglers Bury at Valley Parade.

The Bantams manager paid the price for a poor run in the league.

But they broke the deadlock when Timothee Dieng flicked home the opener on 58 minutes.

Bradford's lead lasted just four minutes, though, before Nathan Cameron stabbed home an equaliser.

The Bantams were down to 10 men when Matt Kilgallon was sent off.

City snatched a late goal as Shay McCartan fired home, but deep into stoppage time, George Miller equalised for Bury.