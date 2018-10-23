Bradford City 2 Coventry City 4: Sorry Bantams slide to bottom of the table

Bradford City’s problems continued as they sunk to the bottom of the League One table after a 4-2 home defeat against Coventry City.

It was their ninth defeat in 11 matches and their fourth in a row. To compound their misery they had striker George Miller sent off for a second yellow card after handling the ball into the net in the 88th minute.

Coventry raced into a 2-0 lead after only 10 minutes. Their first goal came when Michael Doyle’s corner was headed back across goal by former Bradford loanee Jordy Hiwula and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored with looping header just inside the far post.

Clarke-Harris almost added a second in the seventh minute when keeper Richard O’Donnell made a superb save to keep out his close range header, but a second goal was not long delayed, Conor Chaplin scoring direct from a 20-yard free-kick.

Anthony O’Connor pulled a goal back for Bradford, flicking the ball high into the corner of the net from Lewis O’Brien’s cross, but Coventry retaliated with two goals in five minutes via Hiwula and Tom Bayliss to put the result beyond doubt.

O’Connor scored his second goal in the 78th with a shot from the edge of the box, but it proved to be a mere consolation strike.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, McGowan, O’Connor, Knight-Percival, Wood, Payne, Lewis O’Brien, Akpan (Gibson 67), Wright, Eoin Doyle (Alex Jones 67, Ball 79), Miller. Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, Riley, Isherwood, Goldthorp.

Coventry City: Burge, Davies, Michael Doyle, Chaplin, Hiwula (Jodi Jones 67), Brown, Hyam, Sterling, Clarke-Harris, Bayliss (Kelly 75), Thomas (Shipley 89). Unused substitutes: Liam O’Brien, Grimmer, Bakayoko, Thompson.

Referee: R Joyce (Middlesbrough).