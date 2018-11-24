Bradford City 2 Oxford United 0: Hopkins lauds fans as Bantams end long wait for win

BRADFORD CITY sealed their first victory since October and only their fourth of the campaign with a 2-0 success over Oxford United.

David Ball and Jack Payne scored the Bantams' goals in the space of three minutes midway through the first half, but victory may have been soured slightly by the late sending off of Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

It was also not enough to climb off the bottom as the sides immediately above them, AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth, were also victorious.

"I think it was thoroughly deserved," boss David Hopkin said afterwards.

"I explained to the players before the game that Bradford City fans turn up here in their numbers to support us not to try and make it difficult. I thought the fans were fantastic and the atmosphere was electric."