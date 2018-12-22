Bradford City 2 Scunthorpe United 0: Latest from Valley Parade

Jack Payne opens the scoring for Bradford. Picture: Tony Johnson
Bradford City welcome back Stuart McCall to Valley Parade with the League One visit of Scunthorpe United.

Payne opened the scoring for the hosts after just 10 minutes.

And Doyle doubled the advantage with a 27th-minute penalty for the Bantams.