Bradford City 3 Plymouth 1: Chance to progress is McCall’s draw wish

Most supporters would prefer to see their side receive a home tie in a cup competition, but Bradford City’s form on the road is so good that that an away tie in tonight’s FA Cup third-round draw would not worry manager Stuart McCall.

Bradford booked their place in the draw with this second-round win against Plymouth Argyle, avenging a 1-0 home against the League One bottom club three weeks ago.

McCall said: “It is mission accomplished really in terms of our getting ourselves into the hat for that third-round draw. We played some good stuff and deserved to go through.

“You’d normally prefer a home match, but we’ll take an away tie as well the way we are playing away from home at the moment.

“Obviously a lot of people will want a match against a Premier League side, but a tie that will give us a chance to progress would be the main thing for me.”

City went in front after 38 minutes when captain Romain Vincelot headed home Tony McMahon’s cross and increased their lead four minutes after half time. McMahon’s corner was half cleared into the path of Vincelot, whose shot was diverted into the net by defender Nat Knight-Percival.

Graham Carey pulled a goal back for Plymouth with a left-footed shot in the 63rd minute, but Bradford restored their two-goal advantage from the restart. Goalkeeper Luke McCormick fumbled Alex Gilliead’s cross and Charlie Wyke fired the loose ball into the net.

Bradford City: Sattelmaier, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson, Gilliead, Reeves (Hendrie 65), Vincelot, Law, Wyke, Taylor (Poleon 77). Unused substitutes: Raeder, Thompson, McCarten, Gibson, Patrick.

Plymouth Argyle: McCormick, Sawyer (Ainsworth 77), Songo’o (Taylor 65), Edwards, Bradley, Taylor-Sinclair, Diagouraga, Grant (Sarcevic 79), Fox, Carey, Jervis.Unused substitutes: Childs,Miller, Ciftci, Threlkeld.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).