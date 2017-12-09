Bradford City 4 Rochdale 3: McCall relieved as Bantams snatch winner

Have your say

Bradford City emerged with all three points after a seven-goal thriller at Valley Parade.

The Bantams took the lead on eight minutes through defender Matt Kilgallon and there was little to suggest the avalanche of goals to come.

But four goals in five minutes before half-time, saw the game go goal-crazy.

Charlie Wyke netted for 2-0, Ian Henderson netted twice - either side of Dominic Poleon’s effort - as the hosts went in 3-2 ahead.

Steve Davies equalised for Rochdale at 3-3 with 15 minutes remaining.

But the game was not ever, as Tyrell Robinson popped up with a Bradford winner.

City boss Stuart McCall said: “Credit to both sides, it was a hugely entertaining game.

“There was seven goals but there could have been more.

“We were delighted to go 1-0 up, and then Rouven (Sattelmaier) makes a terrific save from the penalty.

“Another set-piece gets us two goals, but they hit back straight away.

“We go down the other end, though, and hit back thanks to a great cross from Gilly (Alex Gilliead) and a great run and finish from Dom (Poleon).

“We were disappointed to concede right on the stroke of half time from a big kick forward, but the key at half time was to stay positive.

“We were despondant to concede that late goal but we had to remember that we were still a goal up.

“It was a bit cat-and-mouse in the second period, The next goal looked like it would be key.

“They get it, but Tyrell has then showed great composure and desire with his run and finish.

“Looking back at the game overall and the chances created, I think we just about edged it.