Bradford City boss David Hopkin expects busy end to transfer window

Bradford City could be in for a frantic end to the January transfer window with manager David Hopkin targeting further business before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

City have already added three new faces this month on top of the loan extensions of Huddersfield Town duo Lewis O’Brien and Jack Payne, but attacking reinforcements are still on Hopkin’s wishlist.

With cogs now turning towards the end of the window, the Bantams are hoping to have their business wrapped up before deadline day.

“We need to try and get a few deals done,” said Hopkin, whose side climbed to fourth-bottom of League One on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over Shrewsbury.

“Hopefully, we can get one or two done Wednesday.

“We’ll be working tirelessly. I’ll probably be on my phone all night when I get home.

Lewis O'Brien, another to have extended his loan deal from Huddersfield, gets past James Bolton during Bradford City's win over Shrewsbury. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We need to make sure we get some players in. We need to make players want to come here for the right reason.”