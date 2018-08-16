Bradford City chief shrugs off Robinson suspension

BRADFORD CITY head coach Michael Collins insists the suspension of Tyrell Robinson has not disrupted his squad ahead of the trip to Southend United.

The Bantams revealed in a short statement yesterday that the 20-year-old, who has 28 appearances to his name, had been banned with immediate effect.

No explanation was given by the club and Collins later declined to expand on the reasons behind the move.

He did, though, add that the players’ sole focus was on the trip to Roots Hall.

“We continue as normal while whatever happens, ” said the City chief. “It makes no difference to how we prepare. We are a professional outfit with professional players and we continue as we have done before.

“This gives the opportunity for someone else to step into the fray. That is the stance we have taken.

“I look for the ones putting in the hard yards in training and pushing for a place in the squad. There are places up for grabs.

“Lively training session gives me plenty of thought for the weekend.

“Clean bill of health other than the obvious ones who are more long term. Plenty of selection opportunities at the weekend.”

Asked if this had been a big test for someone just a couple of months into his first coaching role, Collins replied: “Not really, I am well prepared. I have been around the game obviously in a different context as regards to a player.

“I am well aware of the different faculties that come with being a head coach. This is one of them. It is all part of the job and you have to deal with it as it comes along.”