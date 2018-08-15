Bradford City: Collins sees the bigger picture despite cup exit

Have your say

Bradford City chief Michael Collins was full of positives despite watching his side exit the League Cup to EFL newboys Macclesfield Town.

The Bantams came from behind to force a shoot-out but ultimately exited the competition 4-2 on penalties.

Despite the setback, Collins believes the performance bodes well for the long-term.

“I think from the way the lads went about it, they did what we asked them to do.

“We created a lot of chances that we should be putting them in the back of the net and that was the disappointing thing.

“We’ll take it on the chin but I’m buoyed by a lot of the stuff that I saw.

“I want to build something here long-term.

“I’m not interested in a short-term game that blows up around Christmas time.

“I’m looking to put something in place that shows a real identity.”