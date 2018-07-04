Bradford City continue summer rebuild with addition of midfielder Hope Akpan

Have your say

BRADFORD CITY have made their eighth signing of a hectic summer with the addition of Burton Albion midfielder Hope Akpan on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Bantams.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Reading player enjoyed a strong finish to last season, despite Burton’s relegation to League One with City beating off rival interest to sign Akpan, who elected to run down his contract with the Brewers.

Burton chief Nigel Clough had stated that the club would do “everything they can” to ensure the Nigerian international would stay put, but to no avail.

Akpan scored a key goal in Burton’s 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in their final home game of the season and netted a stunning strike in the club’s final-day encounter at Preston.

Akpan’s arrival follows on from the signings of goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, winger Sherwin Seedorf, defenders Anthony O’Connor, Thomas Isherwood, Connor Wood and Joe Riley and midfielder Josh Wright.

Akpan joined up with City’s squad at their Cheshire-based training camp today.