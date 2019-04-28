Bradford City fans finally have something to sing about

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer was delighted his side finally gave their fans something to shout about with their first win of 2019.

A miserable campaign, which started way before Bowyer took charge, has resulted in relegation to League Two.

But a battling victory, at Glanford Park against relegation-threatened Scunthorpe United, was long overdue.

“We said before the game about giving the away support something to sing about,” revealed Bowyer. “There were a group of them in fancy dress, which put a smile on faces and hopefully the win has also given them that.

“It was the classic game of two halves. We’d have struggled to play pass the parcel second half.”

Three goals in 13 breathtaking minutes at the start of the first half looked to have put the visitors on course for a big win.

Billy Clarke’s deflected shot gave City a second-minute lead, which they soon doubled when the Irishman teed up Jermaine Anderson to score from 20 yards.

Eoin Doyle then headed home a third from Calum Woods’s cross.

But as so often has happened this season the Bantams capitulated and conceded two second-half goals to Kyle Wootton and Lee Novak and were forced to hold on for the points.

Bowyer added: “We had a little bit of luck with the first goal in terms of the deflection, but we haven’t had much since I’ve been here.

“We’ve been hitting the inside of posts and the ball coming out and not having penalties for shouts we’ve had. But it was a great start and settled us down.

Scunthorpe United: Alnwick , Perch, McArdle, Webster (Thomas 87), Borthwick-Jackson, Lewis, Morris, van Veen (Wootton 46), Ojo (Lund 31), Hammill, Novak. Unused substitutes: Sutton, McGahey, Hallam, Flatt.

Bradford: Wilson, Mellor, P O’Connor, A O’Connor, Woods (Caddis 75), Devine, O’Brien, Anderson, Clarke (Colville 46), Scannell, Doyle. Unused substitutes: Butterfield, Miller, Wright, Payne, O’Donnell.

Referee: S Stockbridge.