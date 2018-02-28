Bradford City lose appeal over Wyke’s red card

Bradford City will be without top scorer Charlie Wyke for the next three games following the rejection of an appeal against his dismissal last weekend.

The former Middlesbrough trainee was sent off during stoppage time at the end of the 1-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle following a tussle with Sonny Bradley.

City appealed against the red card but this was today rejected by the Football Association.

Wyke, whose appeal against a red card against Oxford United earlier in the season was upheld, will miss Saturday’s home clash with Portsmouth, plus the clashes with MK Dons and Wigan Athletic at Valley Parade on March 10 and 14 respectively.