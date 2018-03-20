Bradford City need to match Blackpool’s towering finale

MANAGER Simon Grayson is adamant Bradford City’s season must not be allowed to fizzle out.

The Bantams are enduring a miserable time in League One, Monday’s loss at Doncaster Rovers extending the club’s winless run to 10 games.

A play-off place that seemed nailed on as 2018 began with a win at Fleetwood Town is looking less and less likely – but Grayson remains in defiant mood.

“Not from my perspective,” he said when asked by The Yorkshire Post if the season is in danger of petering out. “I have said all along that players are playing for their futures.

“There are contracts up. There are also ones even under contract that will probably move down the pecking order if I see what is out there, and if we stay and do the recruitment that I want to do.

“Players in every game are playing for the shirt, whether I am here or not. But, ultimately, they are playing for the football club and the supporters.”

Grayson does, at least, have form when it comes to finishing a League One season strongly to claim a place in the top six.

In his first job at Blackpool a stirring run that brought 27 points from the final 10 games of the regular season was followed by the Seasiders clinching promotion via the play-offs in May 2007.

“Gillingham (who City host on Saturday) is massive,” added the 48-year-old, initially appointed at Valley Parade until the end of the season.

“We have got 10 games to go and, mathematically, it is still possible that we can get in there. So we will keep going.

“At Blackpool we won the last seven league games and then the play-offs – 10 straight wins in total. One game can turn a season round. But we have been saying that since day one of walking in.

“We have got to make sure we do the basics right, attack and defend as a team.

“We have to make it hard for the opposition, but be ruthless as well when we get to that top half of the pitch.

“Scoring that first goal is vital at this moment. If we can get it, it will give the players a lift. When we were on top (against Doncaster) we needed that goal to go in.

“It is still possible and we will keep encouraging the players and telling them that we have got lots to play for. Not just results, but the futures for everyone.

“Let’s get a victory this weekend and see where the season goes after that.”