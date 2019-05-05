Bradford City players to learn of their futures tomorrow

Bradford City’s season may be over, but manager Gary Bowyer’s work is just beginning.

Bottom club Bradford, whose relegation was confirmed more than a fortnight ago, signed off their dismal campaign with a goalless home draw against AFC Wimbledon – a result that guaranteed the Dons’ League One survival on goal difference.

Now Bowyer can embark on a major rebuilding job in preparation for life in League Two.

“If we get it right this place will be rocking,” he said.

In a game of few chances Bradford’s best effort came in the 12th minute when goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale turned right-back Kelvin Mellor’s 15-yard shot over the crossbar.

Wimbledon went closest to scoring after half-time with leading scorer Joe Pigott, former Bradford striker James Hanson, substitute Mitch Pinnock and Anthony Hartigan all having shots blocked in the goalmouth.

Bowyer said: “I thought we controlled possession, but we didn’t have enough shots or get enough balls into the box. Nor did we move the ball quickly enough. It was a little bit end of seasonish, which I didn’t like, but it was a clean sheet and we have ended the season three games unbeaten. It is done now and we have just got to finish it off with meeting the players on Tuesday, make them aware of my decisions (on their futures) and get cracking.”

Before the match there was a minute’s silence in memory of the 56 people who died in the Valley Parade fire disaster in 1985. Wreaths were laid by both captains.

Bradford City: Wilson, Mellor, A O’Connor, P O’Connor, Woods, Scannell, O’Brien (Colville 83), Devine (Butterfield 83), Wright, Anderson, Doyle (Miller 65). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Payne, Butterfield, Knight-Percival.

AFC Wimbledon: Ramsdale, Kalambayi, Nightingale, Thomas, Sibbick, McLoughlin (Pinnock 64), Hartigan, Wordsworth, Seddon, Hanson, Pigott (McDonald 77). Unused substitutes: McDonnell, Watson, Appiah, Connolly, Folivi.

Referee: B Huxtable (Devon).