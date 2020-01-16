Bradford City sign League One goalkeeper Luke McGee

Have your say

BRADFORD CITY have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Luke McGee - to cover for the loss of the injured Richard O’Donnell.

The 24-year-old arrives from League One side Portsmouth - until the end of the 2019/20 season.

McGee, who turned professional with Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, has kept 22 clean sheets in 83 Sky Bet League One appearances for Pompey.

Ex-Peterborough United custodian McGee will deputise for O’Donnell, out for four weeks with a hamstring issue and will make his debut at home to Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

McGee said: “It feels really really good to be here and I cannot wait to get going.

“As soon as I got the call it was somewhere I knew I wanted to come, with the size of the club and fanbase.

“I want to bring as many clean sheets as possible to help the lads perform, win as many games as we can and and climb the league table.”

Bantams boss Gary Bowyer added: “We are delighted at being able to bring Luke in and thank Portsmouth for allowing him to join us.

“He brings experience of playing in Sky Bet League One - in front of big crowds.

“We look forward to welcoming and working with him.”