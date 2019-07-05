Bradford City stay busy with arrival of Rotherham midfielder on loan

Have your say

BRADFORD CITY have sealed the loan signing of Rotherham United midfielder Matty Palmer - their 11th recruit of a hectic close-season.

The former Burton Albion player joined the Millers on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2018, but found his opportunities restricted at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last term.

He made just 13 appearances for Rotherham in the 2018-19 season, with his last league start coming back on New Year’s Day.

Bradford have now swooped to sign the 24-year-old, who will add an experienced option in the middle of the park for Gary Bowyer’s side.