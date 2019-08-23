Bradford City v Forest Green – Jamie Devitt insists his loan return will be more profitable for the Bantams eight years on

JAMIE DEVITT, Bradford City’s newest loanee, believes supporters will see a “different person” in his second spell at the club.

Bradford City

The Blackpool midfielder yesterday became the Bantams’ 12th signing after finding himself surplus to requirements at Bloomfield Road.

Devitt is back at Valley Parade after eight years away, having spent time on loan with Bradford after becoming one of Phil Parkinson’s first signings.

“This is a tough division and you will have ups and downs along the way,” said Devitt, who made just six starts in his first stint at City.

“It is all about doing the right things and being consistent. I come back to Bradford as a different person. I was young and immature the first time around. This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going.

“This is a massive club. We shouldn’t be in League Two and the fans don’t deserve to see us in this division, so we need to get promoted this season.”

Devitt was at Carlisle United last season but left after turning down a new deal with the League Two outfit to join Blackpool.

But the arrival of Simon Grayson by the seaside saw the midfielder drop down the midfield pecking order.

“The manager got in touch with Blackpool and, once I heard of the interest, there was nowhere else I wanted to be,” added Devitt.

“The team is doing really well at the moment and I just want to come in and add to that. We have a really good squad here. The gaffer has recruited brilliantly, there is plenty of experience, and I think we all know what we need to do - get promoted.”