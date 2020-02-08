Bradford City v Grimsby Town: Bantams’ large squad brings an extra challenge for Stuart McCall

With 22 outfield players to choose from and only a couple of days to weigh them up, Stuart McCall has been spoilt for choice ahead of his Bradford City return.

But thanks to the wonders of modern technology, McCall will be able to pick the team to host Grimsby Town himself, rather than rely on the staff he has inherited from previous manager Gary Bowyer.

Throughout the season, Bowyer had to contend with a long list of injuries, but after a transfer window which saw some frantic late activity, McCall had 24 players on the training pitch in Tuesday’s first session after he took over as manager for a third time. Picking 11 fit enough for the high-tempo football he wants to play is his aim.

“With all the analysis we get nowadays, I’ve watched two or three games already,” said the returning club legend.

“We’ve got a few lads who’ve not had a lot of football in them lately coming back from injury or not being in the team.

“We want to play at a high tempo. We’re mindful we’ve got a game on Tuesday (at home to Stevenage) but our 100 per cent focus is Saturday.”

Bizarrely, Bradford sacked Bowyer two-and-a-half days after allowing him to make significant changes in the transfer window. Lee Novak, Kurtis Guthrie and Glenn Middleton are available for debuts having signed too late to feature in Bowyer’s final game, a 3-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic. Dylan Mottley-Henry made his debut at Boundary Park. Out went captain James Vaughan and League Two top-scorer Eoin Doyle.

Having been allowed to make those changes, Bowyer might have expected more time to see if they worked, but he was shown the door after an embarrassing defeat which stretched the Bantams’ winless run to seven matches, and raised the terrace pressure for a change in the dugout.

McCall freely admits he would rather start a new job in the summer.

“Any manager would say an ideal time to come in is during the close season,” he says.

“You can build your own squad, you can get four or five weeks to work with them without the pressure of trying to get a result, you can try different things.

“In the summer the weather’s better, you’re doing double sessions and you get more time on the training ground to get your methods over.

“It’s a challenge.

“I look at the squad and there’s six wingers, a lot of similarity in the midfield players, a few No 10s, some strikers, defensive-wise we’re okay, although Kelvin (Mellor)’s out injured at the moment. It is a big squad.

“They’ve all trained well and there’ll be a few disappointed not to start, but there’ll be others even more disappointed not to be in the 18 having not really done anything wrong.

“That’s the size of the squad we’ve got.

“It’s then managing the ones not involved, you’ve got to keep them part of it. It’s their job to do everything they can to be in the 18 and if you’re in the 18 but not the 11, you’ve got to do everything you can to get in that 11.

“It’s strong competition for places, and hopefully that augurs well for the future but it can be difficult with too many bodies.”

As well as the competition for places, there should be a much improved atmosphere at Valley Parade this afternoon.

Fans had grown disillusioned with Bowyer’s cautious football, whereas McCall has promised to attack, but the revitalised Mariners should contribute to the noise too.

Grimsby have taken 11 points from a possible 21 since the charismatic Ian Holloway took charge at Blundell Park.

“Hopefully the players will rise to it,” said McCall of the expected atmosphere. “You only have to look at our opponents in Grimsby and what Ian has done to lift the place. I believe they’re bringing almost 3,000.

“I’m sure if Ian hadn’t been in charge and they hadn’t had that lift they wouldn’t be bringing anything like that, I wouldn’t imagine, although I know they’ve got good travelling support.

“They’re buoyant at the moment and he’s gone in there with his infectious nature and great experience and knowledge. He’s got not only the performances but the results to lift it hugely.

“It’s going to be a really good occasion, but they’re only good occasions if you win.

“The fans will certainly be with us for the first part of the game, but we need to put the application, the effort, the enjoyment and the excitement of getting at teams into them.

“We’ll only be successful together.”