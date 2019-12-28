Bradford City v Mansfield Town: Richard O’Donnell sets goals target for Bantams

Richard O’Donnell says depleted Bradford City need to find the goals to make the most of their football and end a run of three matches without a win.

Goalkeeper O’Donnell wants them to look beyond results, to performances.

“If you put our performances into perspective, we have got to finish our opponents off with a couple of goals,” he argued. “If we start scoring, these draws will soon be turned to victories.

“I believe in what we are trying to do and hopefully we can turn these performances into wins.

“It was a bit scrappy at times (on Thursday) but, again, I thought we probably did enough to win the game.

“We had a couple of chances, especially in the second half, but so did they. To say we kept a clean sheet away from home is a positive.

“However, we just cannot put the ball in the net, at the moment. I do feel like we are really close – we are making the chances but it is just not falling for us.

“We would be even more annoyed if we were not creating chances at all. All we can do is carry on being positive.”

The Stags go into the weekend 19th in League Two, the Bantams in fifth, but O’Donnell warned the hosts cannot take anything for granted.

“It is going to be another tough game because there are no easy fixtures in this league,” said O’Donnell, who captained the side on Boxing Day. “It will be a physical battle but we have just got to focus on ourselves.”

Gary Bowyer’s selection will be determined by the effects of a sickness bug. It ruled Jake Reeves out of the game at Carlisle, and James Vaughan was ill at the side of the pitch after his substitute appearance. Harry Pritchard pulled up during the warm-up with a back complaint.