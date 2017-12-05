Bradford City v Oldham: Black welcomes Checkatrade’s financial aspect

BRADFORD CITY assistant-manager Kenny Black believes the knockout element to this evening’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Oldham Athletic will provide a different complexion to the much-derided competition.

After the relative sparring of the group stages, Black feels that things begin in earnest tonight for the Bantams, who came within two rounds of a Wembley final last year.

On the Roses test against the Latics, who added to their staff last week in the shape of ex-Bradford manager Paul Jewell, named as assistant to boss Richie Wellens, Black said: “We now know it is knockout and that helps.

“We did play an experimental side in the last group game against Rotherham because it was a so-called ‘dead rubber’.

“Rotherham were really strong that night, but we had hoped to be more competitive than we were. There was a bit of naivety with a couple of positional changes.

“We are looking forward to the Oldham game and hopefully we can progress.

“There is nothing better to go into the Rochdale game on Saturday on the back of another home victory.

“You have got to look at it from a business point of view as well. Financially, it is good for us to still be in the FA Cup and if we can stay in the Checkatrade, there is decent money on offer.”

The Bantams do have one or two issues with injury and illness, Black confirmed, with midfielder Jake Reeves one of the definite absentees.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon man came off early in the FA Cup win over Plymouth with a tweaked groin and will be not risked, but he is expected to be available for the weekend game with Rochdale.

Black added: “We have got a little bit of illness and injuries. We will use this game for the guys who have been sat on the bench to get some much-needed game-time.”

The likes of Shay McCartan, Dominic Poleon, Jordan Gibson, Omari Patrick and Adam Thompson are likely to start this evening for the hosts.

Last six games: Bradford LLWLWW Oldham LWWDDL.

Referee: D Webb (County Durham).

Last time: Bradford 1 Oldham 1,; October 17, 2017; League One.