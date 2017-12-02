Bradford City v Plymouth: Bantams’ recent Cup history is an incentive not a hindrance, says Hendrie

LUKE HENDRIE says the opportunity to emulate Bradford City’s cup heroics of the recent past will be an inspiration today in the club’s attempt to book a place in the third round.

The Bantams’ fourth-round victory at Chelsea a little under three years ago remains one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s long history.

Throw in the 2013 run to the League Cup final that included claiming major scalps such as Aston Villa and Arsenal, and it is clear the current crop have plenty to live up to.

“Everyone wants to be in the third-round hat,” said Hendrie, on loan from Burnley, but a lifelong fan of the Bantams.

“But that is especially the case here as there have been a few famous wins.

“Over the years the cups have been great to the club and also a bit of a catalyst to success in the league.

“Look at the League Cup final season and how it ended in promotion. That belief spread throughout the team.

“Then there was Chelsea. The boost that gave the entire club was huge and maybe is even still being felt now.

“Some don’t really prioritise the cups, but I have only good things to say about it. Why would you not want to get through and play against the big clubs? Financially it can be a big thing for a club, too.”

City host Plymouth Argyle, who triumphed at Valley Parade just three weeks ago in the league.

Since then, though, the Pilgrims have lost three out of four games and are back at the bottom of League One.

Hendrie added: “We want to bounce back from a disappointing couple of home results.”