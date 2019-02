Have your say

Bradford City will look to climb out of the League One relegation zone today when they host Plymouth Argyle at Valley Parade.

Kelvin Mellor returns to the squad after a ten-game absence but David Hopkin has suffered a blow with Callum Woods suffering a fresh problem with his hamstring in training.

He could be out for another couple of weeks.

Sean Scannell remains a few weeks away but Billy Clarke is pushing for a start since returning to Valley Parade.