Bradford City v Port Vale: Momentum is key for Zeli Ismail and Bantams

Zeli Ismail can feel momentum building at Valley Parade – for him as well as for Bradford City.

The Bantams will be looking to follow up Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crawley when Port Vale are the visitors tonight.

Albanian midfielder Ismail says the games cannot come quickly enough for the West Yorkshire club.

“Being at home again, on Tuesday, gives us a great opportunity to kick on,” he said. “Hopefully, we can go out and get another win.

“We need to make sure we carry on and keep up this momentum we have.

“It is important for us not to take our foot off the gas if we want to keep winning games,” he said.

“We want to keep pushing on and we have a great opportunity to do that, again, in front of our home supporters.

“They were fantastic, again, against Crawley and we will be hoping for more of the same, on and off the field.”

Gary Bowyer’s side have won four of their last five league games, and sit two points behind League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra. Vale were held to a 1-1 draw by Stevenage at the weekend.

Sent off in his second appearance of the season, Ismail did not make his first start until earlier this month but is now starting to find his rhythm after kicking off the last three games.

“I was injured for much of the start of the season, so it has been tough,” he said.

“It is great to have had a run of games under my belt and get my fitness back up.”

Last six games: Bradford City WLDWWW, Port Vale DWDWLD.

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last time: Bradford City 0 Port Vale 0, August 6, 2016, League One