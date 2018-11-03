Bradford City v Portsmouth: Latest from Valley Parade

League One strugglers Bradford City face in-form Portsmouth at Valley Parade this afternoon.

Team news: Adam Chicksen returns from a nine-week injury lay-off, while George Miller and Ryan McGowan are also back after sitting out last weekend’s defeat at Gillingham through suspension. Sean Scannell, however, is expected to miss out once again as David Hopkin continues to be hampered by a long injury list. The Scot had been hoping to bring a free agent in this week but has so far been frustrated.

Team news: Last time: Bradford City LLLLLL, Portsmouth LWWWDD.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Bradford City 3 Portsmouth 1; April 17, 2018; League One.