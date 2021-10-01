Bradford City v Rochdale: Lack of intensity on training pitch behind problems on the pitch for Bantams

The Bantams made a strong start to life under their new manager, taking 10 League Two points from the first 12 on offer, but are now seven without a win in all competitions.

Injuries to key men have certainly played their part, with the attacking trio of Lee Angol, Charles Vernam and Abo Eisa, plus centre-half Niall Canavan all having been ruled out in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Adams has revealed that fear of losing any more of his players has forced him to adopt a steadier approach to training than the one he implemented during the first couple of months of his reign.

Derek Adams and Bradford City are on a winless run. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We haven’t worked as hard as we probably should have done in recent weeks because we’ve stayed off it a wee bit,” the Scot explained ahead of this afternoon’s home game with Rochdale.

“At the start of the season we worked really hard and we’ve come off it, but as you can see, we need to get on it again, we need to work hard and I’ve done that at every single club I’ve been at.

“There is resistance to it because of various factors, but when a new manager comes in, he has his own ideas, but through the playing staff and the staff, there is a resistance.

“They [City’s players] haven’t taken their foot off the pedal. Injury-wise we are down and that has limited us, we can’t do full-on work all the time because we’ve got to be careful. “We haven’t been able to have a full squad for so many weeks and I don’t want to have anybody else ruled out.”

Charles Vernam could be back for Bradford City. (Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)