Bradford City v Scunthorpe United: Jake Reeves urges Bantams to get “back on track”

Jake Reeves says that Bradford City must get their League Two promotion push “back on track” when they entertain Scunthorpe United this afternoon.

The Bantams’ eight-match unbeaten run came to an end at Crawley Town following what the ex-Tottenham Hostspur trainee described as a “poor” showing against a side who had won just once in 13 games prior to last weekend’s surprise 2-1 success.

“We were not good enough at Crawley,” admitted Reeves.

“As a team and as individuals, we were poor, which you cannot be in this league as you get punished – like we did.

“It is up to us to put it right this weekend, because we know we are better than that and we cannot afford to perform as we did again.

“It was frustrating because we had been playing well and were on an eight-game unbeaten run. It was a good learning curve at this stage of the season and, in our heads, was a one-off.

“We have to bounce back on Saturday.

“For us, it is about regaining some consistency and getting back on track.”

Defeat at Crawley dropped City down to sixth in the table, nine points behind leaders Swindon Town, albeit with a game in hand.”

And the Bantams have also been hit by the loss of goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, one of their most consistent performers this term.

The former Sheffield Wednesday stopper pulled a hamstring during the latter stages of last Saturday’s loss and is facing up to four weeks on the sidelines.

Gary Bowyer has wasted no time in moving to bring in Portsmouth custodian Luke McGee on loan until the end of the season, with the 24-year-old expected to deputise for O’Donnell against the Iron.

“Luke has a lot of experience and will bring a lot to the team,” Bowyer said.

“He has played in front of big crowds and had a great upbringing at Spurs.

“He showed great determination to sign here which was very encouraging, for me.”

City and Scunthorpe – currently 15th in the table – played out a 1-1 draw last time they met, at Glanford Park back in September.