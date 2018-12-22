Bradford City v Scunthorpe United: Latest from Valley Parade

Bradford City welcome back Stuart McCall to Valley Parade with the League One visit of Scunthorpe United.

Team news: Anthony O’Connor is a doubt with a cut to his ankle. If the defender is unavailable today then David Hopkin expects him back for the Boxing Day trip to Sunderland. Otherwise, the Bantams have no fresh injury problems ahead of Stuart McCall’s first return since being sacked in February.

Last six games: Bradford City WLDDDW, Scunthorpe United WLLLLL.

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire).

Last time: Bradford City 1 Scunthorpe United 2; November 21, 2017; League One. A home side led by Stuart McCall went ahead through Paul Taylor just before the break but the Iron fought back to leapfrog the Bantams into third place.

Key opposition player: Rory McArdle. With City having netted 13 goals in four games, the former Bradford defender - who has been utilised in midfield from time to time in recent weeks - will have to be on his mettle back at Valley Parade.

Talking point: From the moment Stuart McCall took charge at Glanford Park in late August, this has been a big date in the diary of City fans. He is guaranteed a warm welcome but confidence is high among the home fans that the Bantams can triumph against their former captain and manager.