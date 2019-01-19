Bradford City v Southend United: Latest from Valley Parade

Bradford City play host to Southend United in League One today.

Team news: Jerome Anderson goes straight into the squad after arriving on loan from Peterborough United, the midfielder having previously cut short his stay at Doncaster Rovers. Luca Colville is edging closer to fitness but is not ready for the visit of the Shrimps, while City are also having to manage Hope Akpan’s return to fitness. Kelvin Mellor remains out.

Last six games:Bradford City WWLWWL, Southend United LWLWLL.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last time: Bradford City 0 Southend United 2; April 28, 2018, League One. Bradford’s poor run in 2018 continued with defeat in their penultimate home game of a season that had looked so promising on New Year’s Day.