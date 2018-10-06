Bradford City v Sunderland: Latest from Valley Parade

Bradford City welcome Sunderland to Valley Parade in a League One encounter today.

Team news: Jim O’Brien is out for between four and six weeks after a scan revealed the midfielder had torn his hamstring in the midweek win at AFC Wimbledon. Alex Jones, yet to play this season due to injury, remains out but he could return on Tuesday for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Oldham Athletic. Jake Reeves has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin problem that has kept the midfielder out since late January.

Last six games: Bradford City LLLLDW, Sunderland DDLWDD.

Referee: O Yates (Staffordshire).

Last time: Bradford City 2 Sunderland 0; February 15, 2015; FA Cup.